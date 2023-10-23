QUINCY (WGEM) - Overcast skies will kick off the work week, but clouds will disperse as Monday progresses. That, along with 10 to 20 mph southerly winds will help to heat the region up well into the 70s. Tuesday will feature even warmer conditions, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system as the day progresses. In fact, a shower or two cannot be ruled out by Tuesday night.

For Wednesday, we’ll see more showers, but we will still be in the warm sector of our rainmaker as highs will still run more than 10 degrees above average. Thursday will be breezy with the continued chance for showers. A cold front will likely slide through the region either Thursday night or Friday, signaling the end our warm trend. Friday is expected to be dry albeit mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Next weekend will be dreary with the chance for showers and highs in the 50s.

With multiple chances for rain over the next week, we will chip away at our rainfall deficit. By Wednesday evening, much of the Tri-States will have picked up at least a quarter of an inch of rain. There is the chance for a few places to accumulate upwards of an inch of rain before the end of the work week.

It’s great news that we have multiple rain chances this week, as the Tri-States have been in the grips of serious drought for months on end. As of October 22nd, Quincy has seen 18.60″ of precipitation for the year. That’s more than a foot of precipitation for the year so far. We are rivalling the driest year on record in Quincy, which was 1953 - that year, the Gem City picked up a meager 20.00″ of precipitation for that year.

