Multiple rain chances this week

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Overcast skies will kick off the work week, but clouds will disperse as Monday progresses. That, along with 10 to 20 mph southerly winds will help to heat the region up well into the 70s. Tuesday will feature even warmer conditions, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system as the day progresses. In fact, a shower or two cannot be ruled out by Tuesday night.

For Wednesday, we’ll see more showers, but we will still be in the warm sector of our rainmaker as highs will still run more than 10 degrees above average. Thursday will be breezy with the continued chance for showers. A cold front will likely slide through the region either Thursday night or Friday, signaling the end our warm trend. Friday is expected to be dry albeit mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Next weekend will be dreary with the chance for showers and highs in the 50s.

With multiple chances for rain over the next week, we will chip away at our rainfall deficit. By Wednesday evening, much of the Tri-States will have picked up at least a quarter of an inch of rain. There is the chance for a few places to accumulate upwards of an inch of rain before the end of the work week.

By Wednesday evening, much of the Tri-States will have picked up at least a quarter of an inch...
By Wednesday evening, much of the Tri-States will have picked up at least a quarter of an inch of rain. There is the chance for a few places to accumulate upwards of an inch of rain before the end of the work week.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

It’s great news that we have multiple rain chances this week, as the Tri-States have been in the grips of serious drought for months on end. As of October 22nd, Quincy has seen 18.60″ of precipitation for the year. That’s more than a foot of precipitation for the year so far. We are rivalling the driest year on record in Quincy, which was 1953 - that year, the Gem City picked up a meager 20.00″ of precipitation for that year.

As of October 22nd, Quincy has seen 18.60″ of precipitation for the year. That’s more than a...
As of October 22nd, Quincy has seen 18.60″ of precipitation for the year. That’s more than a foot of precipitation for the year so far.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route MM crash
One dead, one injured after Hannibal crash
LaBinnah Bistro
LaBinnah Bistro in Hannibal sold to new owners
Fall Pickin's
Pike County transforms into one big flea market at Fall Pickin’ Days
School Lunches
Bill requiring public schools, state facilities to offer kosher and halal food options likely to come back during veto session
a
Sports Extra: Missouri Football Highlights

Latest News

Abundant sunshine on Sunday will allow for temperatures to run near to slightly above average,...
Tranquil Sunday and next week’s weather pattern change
Wind will gust to 30 miles per hour Saturday. Burning is not advised.
Heightened Fire Danger
First Alert Weather Friday Morning
- Cooler start to our Friday morning. - Fantastic Friday ahead. - Weekend Outlook.
Dry cold front to move through tomorrow