Palmyra school leaders reveal new safety plans

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - School leaders in Palmyra have revealed more details on how they plan to spend a $150,000 state grant to improve security across the district.

Superintendent Jason Harper said they want to install safety film on the glass entrances of every building in the district. He said the film is riot resistant and keeps people from breaking through the glass to gain entrance.

“They said the estimated time for someone with let’s say a baseball bat or something like that would be close to 60 minutes to penetrate that glass,” Harper said.

He said they will put a higher level of safety film on the glass that surrounds the district’s secretarial and office staff which is bullet resistant.

Harper said they also plan to use the money to buy around 125 bleeding control kits for the district. He said they plan to put them in every classroom and in communal spaces and train nurses and teachers on how to use them.

One high school teacher said its good to have the correct tools on hand.

“I think having the equipment handily ready and then also being trained for different situations is also going to benefit our students as well as our teachers to be more comfortable in those situations,” business teacher Sean Frankenbach said.

Harper said they want to have the film and bleed kits in place by the end of the school year.

He said they also want to have a professional security audit done at every building in the district so they can improve their crisis management plan.

He said professional consultants will come to the district for multiple days to observe building flow and conduct interviews with teachers and administrators.

“School administrators, our number one job is to educate kids and safety has become an important part of our job but it’s not something we’ve been trained in and so we can take local law enforcement, we can take the specialists that can do these audits for us, work together with both those parties and maybe create a more effective plan,” Harper said.

He said the audit should happen sometime during the school year.

