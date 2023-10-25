Hannibal Police investigate series of vehicle break-ins

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning, according to Police Chief Jacob Nacke.

Nacke stated officers are conducting investigations and gathering information from witnesses and victims.

He stated it appears the suspects traveled within the city as well as unincorporated areas by vehicle.

Nacke added those with information or video are asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department by visiting its website.

Nacke stated police believed these were crimes of opportunity and encouraged residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock their doors.

