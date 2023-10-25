Hannibal Police investigate series of vehicle break-ins

WGEM News at Ten
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning, according to Police Chief Jacob Nacke.

Nacke stated officers are conducting investigations and gathering information from witnesses and victims.

He stated it appears the suspects traveled within the city as well as unincorporated areas by vehicle.

Nacke added those with information or video are asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department by visiting its website.

Nacke stated police believed these were crimes of opportunity and encouraged residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock their doors.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The event takes place every year and features a haunted maze, music, dancing and plenty of food.
Hannibal Police Department to put on 43rd annual Halloween Party
These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States