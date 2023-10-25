Killing Freeze Possible - First Alert

We should see our first freeze of the season (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, enjoy the warm temperatures for just two more days. Even if those warm temperatures are accompanied by gray skies and rainfall. Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Friday. Friday afternoon a cold front wheel slice through the region and temperatures will begin to drop. We have not had our first freeze for Quincy this season but that looks likely to occur Monday night and possibly a killing freeze on Tuesday night. It is most likely the National Weather Service will issue a Freeze Warning, even though the growing season is pretty much at an end. This would be a signal for everyone who has babied their tropical plants outdoors to bring them indoors. Halloween is Tuesday and the high temperature Tuesday looks like it will just barely reach up to the low 40s. A quick peek at our Trick-or-Treat time forecast, and you can expect to see temperatures in the mid-30s. That’s a scary forecast, Boo!

More rain Thursday (Brian Inman)

