Macomb foundation revitalized to focus on countywide assistance

MACOMB (WGEM) - A dozen McDonough County residents have come together to revamp the already existing Macomb Area Foundation, which dates back a decade.

Under the new name of McDonough County Community Foundation, they’re targeting four facets of the community to improve the quality of life countywide.

Macomb City Administrator Scott Coker is the MCCF Board Chair and said they’re prioritizing scholarships, affordable housing, community improvement grants, and small business startup grants.

So far, the scholarship category is the only one of the four to be endowed.

“We had about 25 [categories] to narrow it down, so everyone voted and we came up with four to start with,” Coker said.

Coker said the the foundation has received a $100,000 endowed scholarship gift, which they’re presenting at a kickoff event at the Wine Sellers on Friday.

Four of the board members also served on the Macomb Foundation board. Coker said this new board felt the foundation needed more attention.

“This is starting a legacy, something that’ll be here for, I’ll say forever,” Coker said. “When you get endowed funds they just stay there and continue to grow and help the community, so I think this is a great thing for our people our community to be better and improve life here.”

Time and money will tell when the foundation gets to start awarding grants. Coker said the board spent 2023 recreating the foundation’s mission, vision, bylaws, and marketing materials.

JBee Designs owner Jena Bredeman is one business owner who received funding assistance from the City of Macomb before opening nearly one year ago.

She said extra funding can make a difference for aspiring entrepreneurs who are trying to get their foot in the door.

“I think it might make it less scary just because it is a huge leap, I mean just personally and financially and there’s so many unknowns,” Bredeman said.

Bredeman’s assistance came in the form of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funds and small business loans.

“Everything to kind of get going was needed up front,” she said.

Coker said endowments start at $10,000, but the board happily accepts any monetary donation. Prior to being revitalized, he said the foundation had zero endowments.

Different funds include unrestricted funds, field of interest funds, and designated funds, which allow the donor to choose the charitable organizations who receive a portion of the earnings from that fund.

