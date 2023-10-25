Quincy Fall Tree Planting Program underway for 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents and business owners can now purchase a tree through the city’s annual Fall Tree Planting Program, according to Planning Director Chuck Bevelheimer.

The trees will be planted on the public right of way between the sidewalk and the street adjacent to the purchaser’s property or business.

Bevelheimer said city crews have removed approximately 150 trees located in the public right of way since Jan. 1. He said the primary reasons for removal were that trees were dying, interfering with utility services, or creating safety hazards.

“The annual Fall Tree Planting program breathes new life into the city’s tree canopy,” said Bevelheimer. “Quincy has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for more than 35 years and the annual Fall Tree Planting program helps the city maintain that designation. It is a sight to behold when you drive down some of our streets and see the leaves from our large canopy of trees turning vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow.”

Bevelheimer said Leffers Landscape & Nursery will provide the trees and plant them for the city.

“The company guarantees the trees will bud out in the spring,” said Bevelheimer. “Beyond that, maintaining the trees will be the responsibility of the property owner. Young trees do require large amounts of water, especially during long periods of dry weather.”

The trees will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 each. At the time of planting, they will be approximately 8′-12′ in height with a diameter of 2″.

Bevelheimer said the property owner purchasing a tree will be asked to place a stake in the ground at the public right-of-way location where they would like to see the tree planted. He said if there is no sidewalk present, the tree must be located within 10′ of the curb in the front yard. The city reserves the right to adjust the location or type of tree to make sure it does not interfere with water, gas, or overhead utility infrastructure.

Trees must be purchased in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the City Hall Annex at 706 Maine Street (3rd Floor).

More information is available by calling the Department of Planning & Development at 217-228-4515.

The deadline to purchase a tree is Thursday, Nov. 9. The planting of the trees should be completed by the end of November.

A list of available trees is below:

