Two new stop signs to slow traffic in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Drivers in Keokuk will soon notice a difference as construction continues on the Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa.

With the extension to the center expected to open next spring, the city is getting prepared.

At the last city council meeting, two new stop signs were approved for the intersections of 16th and Johnson Streets, along with 17th and Johnson Streets.

Keokuk public works director Brian Carroll said the completed center will feature head-in parking along all three streets.

With an increase in parking and an expected increase in local traffic, Carroll said the stop signs were approved to help slow down Johnson Street.

“Now you’ll have this whole block with people backing out into traffic. So, the idea behind the stop signs is to isolate this block with stop signs so it’s just a little easier for people to see you backing out, as opposed to driving 25mph down the street and then all of a sudden a car is backing out in front of you,” said Carroll.

The stop signs should be in place by Nov. 6.

The extension to the Community Health Centers will increase traffic in the neighborhood once complete. (WGEM)

