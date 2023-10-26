Canton officials name new police chief

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton city officials announced Thursday the selection of Tycher Blakely as the new chief of the Canton Police Department.

According to officials, Blakely began his law enforcement career in 2010 in Clever, a small town outside of Springfield, Missouri. There, Blakely learned about community-oriented policing and was promoted to Corporal.

Officials added, in 2013, Blakely became a Deputy at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office where he served as the Tactical Command Leader for the Special Response Team, specialized in narcotics investigations as a part of the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and was also promoted to Sergeant.

Later in 2017, Blakely utilized his law enforcement and narcotics background as the Narcotics Investigator with the Harrisonville Police Department. There, Blakely conducted drug investigations, managed Confidential Informants, and helped take illicit money, illegal firearms and drugs off the street.

Blakely was awarded Harrisonville’s Officer of the Year in 2018.

According to officials, after over a decade in law enforcement, Blakely became the Lieutenant/Jail Administrator at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office where he oversees three departments with a staff of 20, the day-to-day wellbeing of approximately 150 inmates, and manages a multimillion-dollar budget.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.