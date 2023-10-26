Canton officials name new police chief

Tycher Blakely
Tycher Blakely(City of Canton)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton city officials announced Thursday the selection of Tycher Blakely as the new chief of the Canton Police Department.

According to officials, Blakely began his law enforcement career in 2010 in Clever, a small town outside of Springfield, Missouri. There, Blakely learned about community-oriented policing and was promoted to Corporal.

Officials added, in 2013, Blakely became a Deputy at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office where he served as the Tactical Command Leader for the Special Response Team, specialized in narcotics investigations as a part of the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and was also promoted to Sergeant.

Later in 2017, Blakely utilized his law enforcement and narcotics background as the Narcotics Investigator with the Harrisonville Police Department. There, Blakely conducted drug investigations, managed Confidential Informants, and helped take illicit money, illegal firearms and drugs off the street.

Blakely was awarded Harrisonville’s Officer of the Year in 2018.

According to officials, after over a decade in law enforcement, Blakely became the Lieutenant/Jail Administrator at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office where he oversees three departments with a staff of 20, the day-to-day wellbeing of approximately 150 inmates, and manages a multimillion-dollar budget.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Quincy accelerates city bus route improvements