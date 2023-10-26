First freeze of autumn to end growing season across the Tri-States

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The first freeze of autumn is likely this Sunday night, which will spell the end of the 2023 growing season.

The average first fall freeze, where temperatures to or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, in Quincy occurs on Oct. 20, based on 1991-2020 climatological data. As outdoor plants, crops and flowers experience a freeze, they become damaged.

When temperatures drop to and below freezing temperatures, the water within a plant will freeze and expand, rupturing the plant’s cell walls.

This causes the plant to turn black and wilt as it dies.

Owner of Terripin Farms Jessica Whiston mentioned there are things you can do to prevent freeze damage in outdoor plants.

“You need to bring your pumpkins and mums inside if it’s going to be under 32 degrees, just so you can preserve them longer and try to keep them until Thanksgiving,” Whiston said. “Your mums will hold their color better as long as they don’t get a hard freeze on the blooms.”

Another way you can prevent frost and freeze damage to outdoor plants is to drape large coverings such as blankets or bed sheets over them.

“We have AgroFabric, which is a frost blanket that we can put over our flowers and pumpkins to prevent freeze,” Whiston said. “We can usually elevate the temperature around six degrees depending on how many layers of that fabric or blanket that we use to protect our crops.”

To preserve outdoor plants through the cold season, you can transplant them in a greenhouse or try to find a way to bring them indoors.

The growing season typically starts in early spring, as the last freeze of the cold season normally happens on April 12 based on 1991-2020 climatological data.

