Fort Madison mayoral candidates meet at forum

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - We’re about two weeks away from elections and there are three candidates vying for mayor in Fort Madison.

Wednesday night, voters gathered to get informed on where candidates stand on issues they’re passionate about.

Three mayoral candidates face potential voters to answer the questions they want to ask.

The city hosts the candidate forum to let voters know a little more about their prospective mayor.

Current seat holder Matt Mohrfeld is seeking a third term.

“We have to band together as a region in southeast Iowa and some of this stuff we have to pull up by our own bootstraps and we have to take charge,” Mohrfeld said.

Challenger Rodney Hoskins is running for a third time after Mohrfeld defeated him in the last two elections.

“This is my hometown, I basically have loved every minute of living in Fort Madison,” Hoskins.

And opponent Jerry Reuther is running for the first time this year.

“Tired of all us having to leave town to go do activities with our families, not a lot to do here, hoping to change that,” Reuther said.

The question asked most at Wednesday night’s meeting; How do you plan to bring more people into the decreasing population of Fort Madison, and make the city a statewide story of progress?

Mohrfeld said Fort Madison needs to become a destination.

“We have to become our own little mecca that people want to come to,” Mohrfeld said. “We have to be happy we have to be healthy we have to have spring in our step, and we have to have people that want to come to southeast Iowa for what we are, state isn’t helping, short answer.”

Hoskins said it’s a question he doesn’t really know how to answer.

“Infrastructurally I mean like I said I mean the only way that Fort Madison’s going to be put on the map is basically by making standards of the people are what makes Fort Madison for a reason,” Hoskins said.

Reuther echoes Mohrfeld and city officials and residents must work hard to make it a great place to live to attract more residents.

“Just like he said, strap them on and go you know, you gotta work hard to get noticed,” Reuther said.

As the forum concludes, the decision is now in the voter’s hands.

That election will be Nov. 7.

The two candidates running for the open at-large council position also answered questions at Wednesday’s forum.

