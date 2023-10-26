Missouri fresh fruit, vegetable WIC benefits extended

By Blake Sammann
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT
MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) - Mothers struggling to make ends meet now have more resources to help their kids eat healthy.

The state extended the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases from October 2023 to September 2024. The money can be used to buy fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

According to a news release, the new monthly amounts will be $26 for child participants, $47 for pregnant and postpartum participants, $52 for breastfeeding participants and $78 for breastfeeding multiples. They said previous CVB values ranged from $9-11.

Those at the Lewis County WIC office said the extra cash is a big help to local families.

“We’re looking at families who normally have a financial hardship, fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables are expensive so it gives them the opportunity to make the healthy choices that they should when it comes to buying fruits and vegetables,” nurse Alexis Sparks said.

A Blessing Health pediatrician said developing good eating habits early on in kids is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give their child.

She said there are consequences to kids eating mostly processed food and drinking juice and soda as they grow up.

“That becomes their food preference and it can be very difficult for them to break those habits and subsequently they become very unhealthy adolescents, unhealthy adults and they then have children and continue the cycle of unhealthy eating habits and the consequences that come from that,” Dr. Dana Frazine.

Sparks said state lawmakers will decide whether to extend the benefits again during next year’s budget discussions.

