Hannibal Police Department warns of vehicle break-ins

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department is currently investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in the early morning hours.

Currently, officers are conducting investigations and obtaining further information from witnesses and victims. It appears the suspects traveled around by vehicle.

We encourage citizens to remove valuables from their vehicles, along with locking their vehicle doors. Officers believe these are crimes of opportunity.

Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department website.

