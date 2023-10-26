Highway Patrol, MoDOT mark 7th annual ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’ day, now under force of law

Missouri became 49th state to outlaw texting while driving in 2023
WGEM News at Six
By Joe McLean
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (WGEM) - It’s now against Missouri law to drive while using your cell phone, and state leaders want to send that message loud and clear. 

Wednesday marked the 7th annual “Buckle Up, Phone Down” Day, with renewed emphasis after Missouri lawmakers passed the hands-free law.

Distracted driving led to the deaths of 84 Missourians in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Also, 382 of Missouri’s traffic deaths in 2022 were people not wearing a seatbelt. 

“Something has to change and it starts with us,” MoDOT director Patrick McKenna said. “It starts every time we get behind the wheel. It’s crucial that we as drivers, understand the power and personal responsibility we have to make this change.”

Over the next 15 months, before law enforcement begins issuing citations for driving while using a communications device, the focus of state officials is getting the word out to the public to increase awareness of the law, while attempting to instill better driving habits in Missouri motorists. 

“Every single driver plays a role in combatting the safety crisis happening on our roads,” said Nicole Hood, Missouri State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer. “The significance of this new hands-free law reinforces everyone’s shared responsibility to use safe driving behaviors when they get behind the wheel.”

More information about the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign, including an individual driver challenge, can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The event takes place every year and features a haunted maze, music, dancing and plenty of food.
Hannibal Police Department to put on 43rd annual Halloween Party
These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States