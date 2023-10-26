Keokuk community wide cleanup continues

WGEM News at Six
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT
KEOKUK (WGEM) - There are still a few days left for Keokuk residents to participate in the citywide cleanup before cooler weather moves in next week.

The program applies to residents who live within city limits and pay their garbage pickup through their water bill.

Each resident can pick up two free vouchers at city hall to be used at the Great River Regional Waste Authority on Carbide Lane.

Items that can be offloaded include things such as household items, furniture, flooring, carpets, piping, brush, windows and more.

Appliances and electronics can be accepted but those are not free. Appliance dumping costs $8.

Hazardous materials are not accepted during this event. Those materials should be taken to the Great River Regional Waste Center on 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison.

Other materials that cannot be offloaded include batteries, concrete, bricks, drywall, paint, oil, gas, construction metals, rubble, asphalt, siding and chemicals.

Keokuk code enforcer Casey Barnes said the program has been successful so far this week.

“We’ve had about 200 people come in and get vouchers. And like I said, there’s two opportunities for them to drop off. So, they can bring in one load, drop it off, and they got a couple days where they can get in here and drop off another load. Or maybe if their neighbor can’t get in to grab a voucher, just give them that extra coupon,” Barnes said.

She said it was important for everyone in the city to do their part in keeping the community clean.

“It just makes everybody happier and our property values to stay up. When you pass by someplace, you just want it to look pleasant for everybody to enjoy, not just the people who live there but the people coming and going too,” Barnes said.

The vouchers can be picked up at city hall and can be used through Saturday, Oct. 28. The center will stop taking loads around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

