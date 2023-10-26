Lip Sync Battle to battle Tri-State homelessness

By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The YWCA in Quincy is holding its 10th annual Voice for All Women fundraiser this Friday.

It’s a night to honor women who make a difference in our community.

It’s also a Lip Sync Battle - all to battle the real-life problem of homelessness.

“Our local YWCA is homeless program,” YWCA board member Anita Failor said.

Failor participated in the voice fundraiser when it first started 10 years ago. The rest, she said, is history.

“That’s when I became aware of what the YMCA did,” Failor said. “Before that, I had no idea. I had no idea that we had a housing program. I thought it was just like the YMCA, but the YWCA. It’s not at all what we are. I think that is the greatest thing the event does.”

Almost a dozen competitors, who also serve as community leaders, will take the stage for a Lip Sync Battle. However, not before handing out a Woman, and Young Woman, of Achievement Awards. The Phoenix Award goes to someone who has either overcome challenges in her own life or has helped others overcome theirs.

Failor said proceeds from this year’s Voice for All Women will help support the YWCA’s housing and Gap projects.

“The Gap project is for those that maybe are couch surfing on friends’ couches,” she said. “They’re not technically homeless, to be able to get into HUD programs, so we wanted to try to get a program started that would help those, to get them before they were technically homeless.”

All to provide a Voice for All Women, both on stage and off.

Attendees will enjoy dinner along with testimonies from people the YWCA has helped.

The Voice for All Women will take place at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Tickets can be purchased online right up to Friday night’s event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Quincy accelerates city bus route improvements