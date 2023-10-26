Lip Sync Battle to battle Tri-State homelessness

QUINCY (WGEM) - The YWCA in Quincy is holding its 10th annual Voice for All Women fundraiser this Friday.

It’s a night to honor women who make a difference in our community.

It’s also a Lip Sync Battle - all to battle the real-life problem of homelessness.

“Our local YWCA is homeless program,” YWCA board member Anita Failor said.

Failor participated in the voice fundraiser when it first started 10 years ago. The rest, she said, is history.

“That’s when I became aware of what the YMCA did,” Failor said. “Before that, I had no idea. I had no idea that we had a housing program. I thought it was just like the YMCA, but the YWCA. It’s not at all what we are. I think that is the greatest thing the event does.”

Almost a dozen competitors, who also serve as community leaders, will take the stage for a Lip Sync Battle. However, not before handing out a Woman, and Young Woman, of Achievement Awards. The Phoenix Award goes to someone who has either overcome challenges in her own life or has helped others overcome theirs.

Failor said proceeds from this year’s Voice for All Women will help support the YWCA’s housing and Gap projects.

“The Gap project is for those that maybe are couch surfing on friends’ couches,” she said. “They’re not technically homeless, to be able to get into HUD programs, so we wanted to try to get a program started that would help those, to get them before they were technically homeless.”

All to provide a Voice for All Women, both on stage and off.

Attendees will enjoy dinner along with testimonies from people the YWCA has helped.

The Voice for All Women will take place at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Tickets can be purchased online right up to Friday night’s event.

