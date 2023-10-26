Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Despite the wet weather this week, construction work continues full speed ahead on the new marina in Fort Madison.

With work progressing, officials announced on Thursday morning that the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and grill in the Marina will be Chris and Maddie Swed.

The bar and grill will be one of three main parts of the building. The other two parts will include marina sales offices and an event space.

The restaurant area will include a bar and family seating with views of the marina and the river.

Chris Swed said he was excited to bring the space to life for everyone who lives in and visits Fort Madison.

“From the beginning we felt like this project, as we started seeing the early renderings of what they were doing down in the riverfront, we knew this was going to be a project that has a really big implication for the town of just moving forward into the future for Fort Madison,” Swed said.

Marina committee member Michael Mohrfeld, who is also part of the investing group, also gave a tour of the building progress Thursday morning.

He described the project as a gamechanger for the city.

“You don’t need to be a boater to enjoy this. Just going out and sitting on the patio, it’s a great piece. The community needs, deserves, a nice place to gather and to enjoy the riverfront and that’s what this project is,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld said there have been some questions raised about the safety of the structure close to the river.

However, he said the work was cleared with the Federal Emergency Management Agency before it began.

“1993 and 2008 were historic flood levels that were above the 500 year elevation. This building is actually two feet higher than those elevations so we’re very comfortable that it should not see any floodwater in it,” Mohrfeld said.

Construction is on the building is expected to be complete by late February, with a hopeful opening of the bar and grill in early to mid spring.

