Pike County officials increase election judge wages

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - With elections in about two weeks, officials in a Tri-State county said they and other counties are faced with an election judge shortage, but efforts are underway to incentivize more workers.

Pike County Clerk Natalie Roseberry said election judges, who typically work 17-hour days, were paid $95 per day which they found is one of the lowest rates in the state.

“We are expecting people to volunteer their time essentially at a very low rate of pay,” Roseberry said. “So looking at the comparable counties and areas we realized that $150 would be an adequate increase from the $95 that it’s historically been for many years.”

At a meeting last Monday, the board agreed to increase those wages. Roseberry said the state will contribute $65 per election judge to offset the cost of those wages paid by the county.

“It’s very well-deserved for our election judges,” Roseberry said. “You know we have to keep up with the times. The main reason this was just to kind of update where we were at, what we were contributing, and you know, hoping the fallout being we can entice people to spend those long hours at those precincts for that day.”

If you are a Pike County resident and would like to learn more you can call the Pike County Clerk at 217-285-6812.

EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story stated there were two open election judge positions for 2024 in Pike County. Roseberry told WGEM News they have “way more than that.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.