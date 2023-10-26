Pikeland School District holds reunification drill

WGEM News at Six
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A safety drill at one Tri-State school district got a whole community of parents and volunteers involved on Wednesday afternoon.

Pikeland CUSD #10 had a three part drill that included a school lockdown and an evacuation where students went to rally points for buses to pick them up.

Those students were then taken to the third part of the drill called a reunification. That’s when those buses took those students to a location in Pittsfield to get them back with their parents. Parents lined up at a checkpoint to show their IDs to volunteers before they were allowed to reunite with their kids.

Superintendent Carol Kilver said this drill is vital in the case of real-life scenarios such as a school gas leak.

“What we know is when you’re in stress or crisis the brain or mind will take over,” Kilver said. “The more we practice, the better we’ll get and the more certainty we bring to the situation. What we know is that with that practice, we can improve opportunities for the public to be safe and to feel secure when we have a crisis.”

Kilver said the last reunification drill was back in April with about 100 students participating. She said, this time, they included about 400 more.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The event takes place every year and features a haunted maze, music, dancing and plenty of food.
Hannibal Police Department to put on 43rd annual Halloween Party
These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States