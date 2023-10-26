Pikeland School District holds reunification drill

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A safety drill at one Tri-State school district got a whole community of parents and volunteers involved on Wednesday afternoon.

Pikeland CUSD #10 had a three part drill that included a school lockdown and an evacuation where students went to rally points for buses to pick them up.

Those students were then taken to the third part of the drill called a reunification. That’s when those buses took those students to a location in Pittsfield to get them back with their parents. Parents lined up at a checkpoint to show their IDs to volunteers before they were allowed to reunite with their kids.

Superintendent Carol Kilver said this drill is vital in the case of real-life scenarios such as a school gas leak.

“What we know is when you’re in stress or crisis the brain or mind will take over,” Kilver said. “The more we practice, the better we’ll get and the more certainty we bring to the situation. What we know is that with that practice, we can improve opportunities for the public to be safe and to feel secure when we have a crisis.”

Kilver said the last reunification drill was back in April with about 100 students participating. She said, this time, they included about 400 more.

