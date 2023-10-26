Portion of Locust Street in Quincy to temporarily close

QUINCY (WGEM) - Locust Street between 22nd and 24th Streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Quincy’s Central Services officials.

A news release stated the intersection of 22nd and Maple Streets northbound will also be closed to through traffic to allow for street repairs, weather permitting.

The news release stated the roads should reopen Nov. 1 at noon.

Drivers are asked to take extra caution while driving near construction work zones and to use an alternative route of travel when possible.

