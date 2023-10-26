Preparations underway for annual Nauvoo pumpkin walk

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Volunteers have been hard at work this week preparing for Nauvoo’s annual Pumpkin Walk on Saturday.

A handful of students from Warsaw High School’s “Help-A-Thon” along with local helpers spend their time drawing, cutting and carving hundreds of pumpkins.

Pumpkin walk chairman Jessie Rubio said she’s looking forward to a spooktacular Saturday evening.

“The parade will kick off the event at 5PM. And then after the parade, people are free to walk up and down the sidewalks and go into businesses, view all the pumpkins, and have a good time with their family until 9PM,” Rubio said.

She said the event grows larger every year.

“It started over 30 years ago, Durell Nelson started it,” Rubio said. “It started as a tiny little event with 50 pumpkins in his garage and then has moved to over 500 pumpkins on the main business drag in Nauvoo.”

There are still tons of pumpkins that need carved, and people can still help out on Friday.

Those who wish to help prepare for the event can head to 130 Young Street in Nauvoo anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The pumpkin walk runs Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

