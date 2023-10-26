Quincy Salvation Army to serve free community Thanksgiving dinner

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army of Quincy announced Thursday they will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations are recommended as there are only two time slots for seating, 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. You can reserve your spot by calling 217-231-5626 starting Nov.1 through the 17th.

The dinner is available for anyone who needs a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Deliveries will also be available to shut-in households only with a limited number per household. Shut-in households must provide a name, number of meals and an address when requesting a meal.

The Salvation Army will also be accepting donations of prepackaged baked goods between 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Nov. 22

For more information on the dinner call 217-231-5626.

