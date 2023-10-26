Quincy Salvation Army to serve free community Thanksgiving dinner

The Salvation Army of Quincy announced they will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on...
The Salvation Army of Quincy announced they will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23. The dinner will be from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army of Quincy announced Thursday they will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations are recommended as there are only two time slots for seating, 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. You can reserve your spot by calling 217-231-5626 starting Nov.1 through the 17th.

The dinner is available for anyone who needs a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Deliveries will also be available to shut-in households only with a limited number per household. Shut-in households must provide a name, number of meals and an address when requesting a meal.

The Salvation Army will also be accepting donations of prepackaged baked goods between 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Nov. 22

For more information on the dinner call 217-231-5626.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Quincy accelerates city bus route improvements