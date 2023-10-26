Quincy summer road projects near completion

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the year wraps up, so will the summer road projects throughout town.

Two of the major road improvements currently underway are close to being finished. The streetscape for the new condos at 7th and Jersey and the reconstruction project on Payson Avenue are set to be complete towards the end of the year.

Engineering Manager, Steve Bange said although there have been some delays they are happy with where the projects are at currently.

“This project here on Payson Avenue we did have some delays at the beginning, it was more for them to get the materials such as some of the manholes and things like that.” Bange said. “It took them a lot longer to come than they were expecting but once they got those materials in they’ve been moving pretty good.”

The project on Payson Avenue is set to be complete mid to late Nov. and the 7th and Jersey streetscapes are projected to be wrapped up mid Dec.

