Two First Alerts to be aware of

You will need a jacket on the way home from school Friday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for a major temperature swing for the region. A cold front will sweep through the Tri-State area Friday morning. High temperatures for Friday will occur in the morning and the temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon. Because of that, we have a First Alert for falling temperatures. You will need a jacket on the way home from school or work on Friday. And then you might as well bust out the winter coat because we have another First Alert Monday morning. Monday morning, we expect to see temperatures drop down below the freezing mark into the mid-20s. That will be the first time we’ve dropped below freezing this season for the Quincy area. And if that is not cold enough for you, on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures will drop down to the low 20s. That will effectively be a killing freeze and spell the end of the growing season for the region. I do expect to see the National Weather Service issue Freeze watches and Freeze Warnings for early next week.

A killing freeze is in the forecast (Brian Inman)

The chilly temperatures will stick around through next week. There will be a slight warming trend next weekend. Your Halloween forecast is going to be rather spooky. It will be more like a trick than a treat with high temperatures just getting up to the 40-degree mark. I expect to see temperatures at trick-or-treat time down into the mid-30s. Boo!

