Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - After a string of car break-ins early Wednesday morning in Hannibal, several others were confirmed by Quincy Police officials that happened around the same time on St. Charles Drive.

Lt. Jennifer Grote with Hannibal Police Department said they’ve received several videos and believe there to be three or four suspects.

“We’ve been in contact with QPD, and there’s a potential that these are connected between what they’ve been experiencing and us,” Grote said. “We haven’t confirmed anything yet, but we’re hoping that some items they’ve recovered might have been related to some of our thefts here.”

Grote said they’re investigating between 15 and 20 break-ins in the Lake Apollo Drive area.

She said there’s been no signs of damage, lock picking or window breaking and that all incidents happened by opportunity.

“Lock your vehicle and remove your valuables,” Grote said. “It seems every few years we’ll have a group of kids or teens, sometimes young adults, that will go through and rifle through cars and still whatever they can find.”

