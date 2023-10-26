Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - After a string of car break-ins early Wednesday morning in Hannibal, several others were confirmed by Quincy Police officials that happened around the same time on St. Charles Drive.

Lt. Jennifer Grote with Hannibal Police Department said they’ve received several videos and believe there to be three or four suspects.

“We’ve been in contact with QPD, and there’s a potential that these are connected between what they’ve been experiencing and us,” Grote said. “We haven’t confirmed anything yet, but we’re hoping that some items they’ve recovered might have been related to some of our thefts here.”

Grote said they’re investigating between 15 and 20 break-ins in the Lake Apollo Drive area.

She said there’s been no signs of damage, lock picking or window breaking and that all incidents happened by opportunity.

“Lock your vehicle and remove your valuables,” Grote said. “It seems every few years we’ll have a group of kids or teens, sometimes young adults, that will go through and rifle through cars and still whatever they can find.”

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The event takes place every year and features a haunted maze, music, dancing and plenty of food.
Hannibal Police Department to put on 43rd annual Halloween Party
These are December type temps. Brr!!
Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WGEM News Today
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States
Deer season underway across Tri-States
Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States