Washington Theater renovations continue

QUINCY (WGEM) - Repairs continue at the Washington Theater to improve the building’s function.

The theater had some major updates recently such as adding a new roof and repairing its foundation stabilization.

Organizers said even though the public can’t see the repairs, they’ve spent over $750,000 over the last several years to prevent further deterioration and damage from happening and to save the building’s overall health.

Organizers said they hired a construction company from Macomb to do the most recent repairs to the theater.

“To do some construction and reconstruction and repairs, so about over $70,000 worth of repairs to the roof, to the parapets and everything up there,” said Friends of The Washington Theater Commission President Brian Heinze. “We removed some skylights so they wouldn’t start to do any leaking. So that’s all been taken care of and it’s all been paid for by private funds that we’ve donate or that we’ve had donations and fundraising.”

Organizers said they can’t wait to open their doors this weekend for the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

