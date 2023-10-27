Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 27, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Charlie Bolton

Jane Roberts

Bo Patterson

Jax Allensworth

Linda Stark

Bill Jaynes

Kayla Taylor

Taylor Brianne Kill

Kaitlyn Crowder

Keenan Goodwin

Marty Mapes

Breanna Daniels

Austin Davis

Betsy Weaver

Tyaire Quenon

Elliot Briddle

Brent & Darcey Pieper

Brian & Jeannie Brod

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.