Brown County Public Library breaks ground for new facility

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Public Library had the groundbreaking for its new building on Friday.

The 10,000 square foot facility will have more space for a children’s area, private reading nooks and a genealogy area.

The new building will also provide rooms for staff and a 1,000 square foot community center which the old facility didn’t have the space for. Organizers said the construction is estimated at $5.2 million and will take 12 months to complete.

The library will be located at 106 SW Cross St. in Mt. Sterling. Organizers said they are glad to get started on construction to bring a new space for the Brown County community to experience and enjoy.

“It’s a beautiful facility inside and out that the community can take pride in, that they can come together in,” said Brown County Public Library Trustees President Jeremy Flynn. " Our public library is free to all residents of the community and they will be able to utilize it in a number of ways and we’re very excited about what we’ll be able to bring to our residents.”

The construction for the new library will start immediately and organizers said they plan to open around this time next year.

