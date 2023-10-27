Brown County Public Library breaks ground for new facility

The 10,000 square foot facility will have more space for a children’s area, private reading...
The 10,000 square foot facility will have more space for a children’s area, private reading nooks, and a genealogy area.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Public Library had the groundbreaking for its new building on Friday.

The 10,000 square foot facility will have more space for a children’s area, private reading nooks and a genealogy area.

The new building will also provide rooms for staff and a 1,000 square foot community center which the old facility didn’t have the space for. Organizers said the construction is estimated at $5.2 million and will take 12 months to complete.

The library will be located at 106 SW Cross St. in Mt. Sterling. Organizers said they are glad to get started on construction to bring a new space for the Brown County community to experience and enjoy.

“It’s a beautiful facility inside and out that the community can take pride in, that they can come together in,” said Brown County Public Library Trustees President Jeremy Flynn. " Our public library is free to all residents of the community and they will be able to utilize it in a number of ways and we’re very excited about what we’ll be able to bring to our residents.”

The construction for the new library will start immediately and organizers said they plan to open around this time next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Palmyra Head Start is celebrating the work they do to enrich young children’s lives for...
Palmyra Head Start celebrates National Head Start Awareness Month
According to officials with Ursa Farmers Cooperative, overall yields will be close to or just...
Harvest beating expectations
What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do...
Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend