Culver-Stockton alumna donates new facility at 50 year class reunion

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s a big weekend at one Tri-State college as they honor their history while celebrating some new improvements.

Over at Culver-Stockton College this weekend, you’ll find several classmates climbing up the top of the hill for a 50-plus year class reunion. Dozens gathered at the student center for a luncheon where alumni shared stories and reunited.

“I just had lunch with one of my fraternity brothers,” said Larry Sutton who traveled all the way from Oregon. “And I wasn’t surprised to see him. Because every time I come back, I run into him.”

One alumna, Leslie Kelsay, now has two reunions to attend.

“I’m proud to say that I’m not just a member of the class of 1973, I’m also a member of the class of 2023,” Kelsay said. “I’m completing my B.S. in Criminal Justice.”

Along with the reunion, Culver-Stockton is also celebrating upgrades to their facilities.

Kelsay just donated a cutting edge simulation lab for the Criminal Justice Department. She said it will be important to help the college train the next generation.

“If we are going to ask these young men and young women to be the front line of defense for community public safety, we need to give them all of the tools that they can possibly have,” Kelsay said.

Department chair Seth McBride said the lab aims to get students practicing real life scenarios where they may have to resolve a conflict or de-escalate a situation.

“In a controlled environment they can control those skills a little better going forward,” McBride said.

McBride said local police will also be able to use the simulation lab.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.