Deer hunting season underway across Tri-States

By Blake Sammann
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Turning leaves and falling temperatures mean deer hunting season is underway in the Tri-States.

Archery season got underway in Missouri in mid-September while Illinois and Iowa bow hunters hit the woods in mid-October.

Northeast Missouri conservation officials said the season has gone well so far. They said they’ve heard good things from hunters who have seen many deer.

They said safety needs to be top of mind. That includes wearing a harness in a tree stand and wearing hunter orange.

“It helps other hunters see you, but it doesn’t really impact your hunt so make sure you’re up to date on when you’re required to wear hunter orange,” media specialist Maddie Est said. “That applies to folks who are maybe not hunting but who are going to be where hunters might be present. The best thing you can do is make sure folks can see you.”

Est said there are some changes to the deer hunting regulations this year. She encourage hunters to check the regulations in the county where they’ll hunt.

She said the influx of hunters over the next couple months is an opportunity for businesses across the region, notably meat processors and taxidermists.

Those at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said more people in the region can also boost the economy in places like Hannibal, and can lead to more hotel stays and sales tax revenue.

Executive director Maria Kuhns said in the wake of the pandemic, she sees a national trend of people focusing tourism that gives them time outdoors.

She said Hannibal has an opportunity to market itself as a destination for hunters and their families.

“Continuing to tell the story of, if you like to be outdoors, if you like to take that in, Northeast Missouri has ample opportunity and we have some really great other things to do as well too so we’re kind of the full package,” she said.

You can find information on deer hunting in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

