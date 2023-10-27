Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) -As Halloween inches closer, some Quincy residents are using their decorations to raise money for local veterans.

What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do some good.

The Fright Night for Honor Flight haunted driving tour raised about $6,700 last year. This year they have a goal to hit $7,000.

The tour consists of 20 haunted houses. Donations can be made at any of the 20 houses.

Event organizer Connie Ward said other than people enjoying the displays, they hope to raise as much money as possible to support the Honor Flight.

“We all already decorated our yards, I mean, all of us do it anyway and it was just a great way to make money for the veterans and send them to see their memorials,” Ward said. “And we do encourage people to get out and take pictures and like I said, we hand out treats and everything. But one hundred percent of the proceeds go to Honor Flight.”

The haunted driving tour kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The houses participating are listed below:

1413 Northstar - Nightmare on Northstar

1428 North 6th St - Nightmare on Maple

616 Sycamore - Neighborhood Scare

614 Elm St. - Twisted Sisters

827 Cherry - Spooky Haunted Cherry

1111 Chestnut - Grave yard party

2037 Cherry - Nightmare on Cherry

501 N. 29th - Jurassic Haunting

3425 N. Brennan Dr - Deadman Manor

2317 Vermont - Haunted playground

1026 S. 21st - Brainssss

1919 Madison - Mayhem on Madison.

919 S.17th - The Haunting on 17th

826 South 10th - Spectral on 10th Street

919 S. 8th - Haunted Horrors on South 8th

1024 South 12th - Pumpkin Hollow

2634 Curved Creek Rd - Dowling Manor

2526/2527 Vail Dr. - Dead End Drive

2401 Lake Dr. North - Haunted Lights of Lake Dr.

514 Hickory Grove - Wicked Wards

