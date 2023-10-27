Hannibal Police Department to put on 43rd annual Halloween Party

By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If you are looking for a safe, fun and spooky time on Halloween night, the Hannibal Police Department will be holding their 43rd annual Halloween Party.

The event takes place every year and features a haunted maze, music, dancing and plenty of food.

Each kid that attends will be provided with free candy and a free meal of a hot dog, chips and a drink.

The Hannibal Police Department said the event is meant to create a supervised environment for local kids to have a safe and fun holiday.

“We like to give the kids a safe place to hang out on Halloween night,” HPD Corporal and School Resource Officer Brian Allen said. “It kind of keeps them out of the weather, keeps them from just being out in the neighborhoods and gives them a good place to be.”

The event is open to families with kids from 1 to 12 years of age and there is no registration or fee to attend.

The event will go on from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Admiral Coontz Armory.

