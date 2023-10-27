Harvest beating expectations

URSA, Ill. (WGEM) - As the seasonal harvest gradually comes to a close, farmers have some good news to look forward to.

Ursa Farmers Cooperative general manager Roger Hugenberg said overall yields are turning out higher than first thought given the ongoing drought.

“We’re pretty close to finishing up the soybeans, we’ve probably got third or more to go on corn, and yields are coming in a lot better than folks anticipated. A lot better, soybean yields and corn yields,” Hugenberg said.

He said those yields could even exceed some averages.

“We look at things as far as what we call an APH, actual production history, and we will look at a 10-year average, and our beans will be at or above our 10-year average and so will our corn,” Hugenberg said.

The results are conditional though on those who received spotty showers throughout the summer. There are some areas that remained drier than others and saw some lower yields.

Showers have been in abundance in the last one to two weeks. While this has led to some pauses on harvest work, it has produced a bit of a boost to the record low Mississippi River.

The higher river levels are allowing more grain and crops to move downstream, leading to lower shipping costs as well.

Hugenberg said more rain is necessary in the coming months to keep the river higher and replenish soil moisture.

He said more rain is also needed in other international areas to keep prices lower for local farmers. One example is in Panama, where drought has led to a lower Panama Canal.

Those lower levels impact shipments of crops to Asian markets.

