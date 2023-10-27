Highland teacher wins Golden Apple Award

LEWISTOWN, MO (WGEM) - Highland High School business teacher Kim Berhorst was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for October.

Students said Berhorst is the backbone of their school, their everything all the time.

“I truly believe we wouldn’t be Highland High School without Mrs. B,” senior Emma Harshberger said.

Besides teaching business classes, which includes running an online store, Berhorst has a hand in just about every club, activity, and event at Highland High School.

Junior Kennedy Post nominated Berhorst for the Golden Apple Award.

“She’s our stuco advisor, she’s our co-advisor for FBLA, she works with 4H, she does prom committee, she runs homecoming and court warming,” Post explained.

“To show the kids you can do all these things and be involved and it helps your community to grow, to be bigger, to be better,” Berhorst said.

“She’s really dedicated to our school and making our school a very welcoming place to be. Every student feels welcome and comfortable here,” Harshberger explained.

In her 23rd year teaching, Berhorst has spent all but a few of those years at Highland, her alma mater.

Students said Berhorst’s cougar pride is contagious and inspires them to be their best.

“We are what we make it. And so, have fun, be here, expect great things of everybody and they perform that way,” Berhorst said.

“She wants you to be here, she wants you to be involved and she wants you to make an impact, like she makes and impact every single day,” junior Ellie Goehl said.

She’s making cougar country the best it can be.

