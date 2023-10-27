Legislation making it easier for Farm Mutuals passes Illinois Senate, heads to House

The state Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan bill Thursday changing the minimum amount of coverage Farm Mutual insurance companies are required to provide.
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois lawmakers are back home Friday after the first week of veto session. Before they left Springfield, however, state senators got one step closer to making it easier for Farm Mutual insurance companies to provide insurance.

Right now, they must provide “unlimited” catastrophic coverage. If the bill becomes law, that requirement will change to “adequate” coverage.

Lawmakers argue it would make it easier for Farm Mutual insurance companies to do business in the state, which would ensure farmers have access to coverage.

“Agriculture and agribusiness is the number one economic driver of the state, and a lot of that is farmers. If farmers lose their policies and can’t be covered, they go belly up. And if they go belly up, we starve and the world starves,” said state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Moline.

He said the bill is one of the most critical pieces of legislation the Senate’s seen in a very long time.

The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives when lawmakers return on Nov. 7.

