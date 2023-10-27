Palmyra Head Start celebrates National Head Start Awareness Month

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra Head Start is celebrating the work they do to enrich young children’s lives for National Head Start Awareness Month.

Palmyra Head Start has been around for decades and has taught young children math and reading skills to lead them to success for when they begin kindergarten.

In addition, it teaches them interpersonal skills such as compassion, confidence, forgiveness and resilience to ensure they are well-rounded as they begin school.

Head Start Director Faith Carr said each week of October featured a theme at Palmyra Head Start, and next week’s theme is music.

“They learn by experience and so we set up learning centers and listen to what they say and what the need to learn,” Carr said. “That’s what we do for kids, is help them get ready on their path to kindergarten.”

Head Start has had an impact on many people’s lives, and Carr said kids who were involved in Head Start went on to become first-generation college students.

“Children are less likely to drop out of school, are less likely to get into teen pregnancy - more likely to go to college,” Carr said. “I just came back from a training where so many people there were saying, ‘Because of Head Start, I’m the first person in my family to go to college.’”

Palmyra Head Start is currently looking to hire an assistant teacher.

