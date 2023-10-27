Pritzker, Durbin welcome new EV charging station manufacturer to Illinois

LIBERTYVILLE (WGEM) - Since taking office, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has made the green economy a priority. A large part of his focus is electric vehicles. Friday, he welcomed EVBox, a Netherlands-based company that makes charging stations, to the state as it unveiled its North American headquarters in Libertyville.

“Illinois, and specifically Gov. Pritzker, has provided an exception environment for companies like EVBox that focus on innovation and growth in the EV market,” said EVBox CEO Remco Samuels.

The environment he’s referring to was born out of initiatives from lawmakers and the Pritzker administration.

This includes the bipartisan REV Act. Signed into law in 2021, it set the goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030. It also gives incentives to EV manufacturers and companies that make parts, like EVBOX, to come to Illinois.

“It is thanks to this endeavor and this growth that we have an industry that is an industry of the future for our state and it is accelerating,” Pritzker said.

The plant will also create jobs.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said EVBox’s bet on Illinois will not only pay off for the company, but everyone in the state.

“Change is a challenge but change is an opportunity,” Durbin said. “And if we are going to see this opportunity through and make the best of it and make a better nation for it, we need companies just like EVBox that decided to come here and bet in America. It’s a bet that’s going to pay off for all of us.”

President Joe Biden has laid out goals of having at least half of all new vehicle sales be EVs by 2030.

Durbin said companies like EVBox help make the president’s goal possible.

EVBox is one of several EV and part manufacturers, which have moved or plan to move production to Illinois in recent years. Others include Gotion in Manteno, Rivian in Normal and TCCI in Decatur.

