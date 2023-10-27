Quincy accelerates city bus route improvements

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Transit wants to hear from you.

Officials are proposing route changes after taking a closer look at its current system. Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said this study is Quincy’s first one in two decades.

He said that makes it all the more reason to make sure Transit Lines are effectively serving residents in a changing city.

Joy Hessling has lived in Quincy all her life. She said she relies heavily on Quincy’s busses each week.

“I depend on it,” Hessling said. “I used it about three times a week. It’s a must for my grocery shopping and lectures.”

She supports Quincy Transit Lines’ study and proposed route changes.

“I can see why we need a change,” Hessling said. “People are having difficulty getting to their business and employment to work.”

The city allocated about $136,000 last February for a survey to try to improve Quincy Transit Lines.

“This is something that I’ve been looking at for about seven years,” Stegeman said. “The entire demographics have changed. It’s time to make sure we’re serving our public the best way we know how.”

Several factors will be considered before making changes including public feedback.

“There are four alternatives that will be posted online,” Stegeman said. “Certainly, there will be advantages and disadvantages.”

That’s why dozens of supporters, such as Hessling, turned out to the public meetings Thursday night at the Quincy Public Library.

“We are lucky to have as many of buses that we have,” Hessling said. “And thanks to funding, seniors can ride free. That’s what I appreciate.”

If you did not get a chance to attend Thursday night’s public meetings, you can still chime in on the Quincy Transit Lines’ website.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also wants to hear from you. It’s conducting a state-wide active transportation plan, called “Walk Roll Illinois.”

