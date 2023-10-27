Strong cold front arrives today and will drop temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert for today due to a big temperature drop happening through the day.

The temperature drop behind the front will be pretty impressive. With the front coming through this morning, daytime highs will occur in the morning. Then, temperatures will slowly and gradually fall through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. By the noon hour, temperatures should range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Then, by about 6 PM temperatures will have fallen into the 40s! While the front looks to bring us a little rain, that rain chance is not impressive. As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible. On the southern tier, those showers may even come with a quick downpour. With some lingering moisture behind the front, some scattered light rain showers will be possible late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the north. It will be much colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s. So those are the temperatures we will wake up to tomorrow morning. If you are headed out early to run errands, go to the farmers market, or to take a walk be sure to grab the heavier jacket. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Scotland County, Missouri for 1AM to 8AM.

Tomorrow will end up being a mostly cloudy day with much cooler daytime highs in the mid 40s. By tomorrow, the aforementioned cold front will have stalled to our south. Most of the day will be dry. However, the chance of rain will increase in the evening. That chance of rain will continue into the overnight hours and into Sunday.

We have another First Alert for early Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s, with wind chills even lower than that. Those cold temperatures will look to bring about a widespread freeze.

