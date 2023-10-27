Winterlike temps may bring winterlike weather

These are December type temps. Brr!!
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, you can definitely feel a change in the air. And that change looks like it is going to stick around for most of next week. A First Alert has been issued for freezing temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning. We expect to see Monday morning low temperatures down to the mid 20s. It gets colder yet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We expect to see a killing freeze Wednesday morning with low temperatures down around 20. We should see a rebound in temperatures headed into the weekend with high temps returning to more seasonable numbers in the mid-50s to near 60.

A wintry mix may develop Sunday.
Now let’s go back just a little bit and backtrack to Sunday. Sunday looks like it will be a rainy day for the region with showers rolling in and out of the southwest rolling to the northeast. Then late Sunday we may see a wintry mix or flurries. That’s right I said it there may be some wintry weather late Sunday.

