Adams County Ambulance sees eight new hires from first graduating class

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Ambulance services across the country are seeing staffing challenges. Adams County Ambulance is no different.

That could soon change as officials said they’re now able to add to the coverage.

Eight people graduated from Adams County Ambulance’s first EMT academy on Friday night.

It started in August of this year to allow newcomers an opportunity to train and be hired immediately. It gives officials a new way to add to their low staff numbers.

Grade Cody Clark said he’s known most of his life that he wants to help people in his career.

“Before this I was a corrections officer and I thought I’d be able to help people out, but it wasn’t the same way that I can help people out here,” Clark said.

When he decided to pivot to helping others in the medical field, Adams County Ambulance’s new EMT academy made him even more eager to train and start working.

“I was excited about the idea of getting to learn something new, getting to learn a new skill, a new trade,” Clark said.

Chief John Simon said Adams County Ambulance has struggled for more than a year to keep staffed.

“Just is not many people going into the field and those that are in the field are searching out other opportunities, so EMS as an entire industry has changed and here in Adams County, we knew that as we were in our staffing crisis, we had to do some things differently in order to get out of that,” Simon said.

Simon said that’s why the ambulance service launched the EMT training academy, to hire people into the program with the promise of a job upon completion.

“This was a structured 40 hour week.” Simon said. “It was with given deadlines and so it kept the entire course on pace to where we knew when we’d have people graduating.”

After eight weeks of learning about trauma management, field diagnosis of medical conditions and more, Adams County Ambulance now has eight graduates trained and ready to work in the field as EMTs.

“I think we’ve been itching to go since day one, like I said before, we’re ready to help people we want to be out there, show them what we can do and there’s been a lot of nay-sayers for the program,” Clark said. “There’s been a lot of people who said we wouldn’t be adequate EMTs and we’re ready to go prove them wrong.”

Simon said after tonight’s graduation, and the addition of eight hires, Adams County Ambulance moves from being about 40% understaffed staff to about 4% under.

While that does put the ambulance service in a better staffing position, he said he’s still looking to hire more EMTs.

The graduates will study for their state licensing exam in the coming weeks.

After passing their final exam and completing staff orientation, they’ll be ready to serve the Adams County community.

