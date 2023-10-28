Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ready for duty

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their newest four legged recruit to the service.

K-9 officer Major is the newest member of the K-9 unit with the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office. He is a silver tipped German Shepard eager to serve.

Officials said Major is a donation from Paul and Joan Mast of Quincy. The Masts picked up the bill for Major as the sheriff’s office needed an addition to their K-9 unit. He has completed his necessary training for duty and already has a couple of arrests under his paws.

“When it comes to Major’s future, I am looking forward to being involved with narcotics detection and deescalating situations where a dog necessarily needs to be present for. The whole name of the game is to resolve conflicts as easily as possible.” said Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Jones.

Major is trained to detect all types of narcotics. Major also helps in tracking down and finding potential suspects.

