Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ready for duty

Major is the newest member of the Adams County K-9 unit
Major is the newest member of the Adams County K-9 unit(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans and Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their newest four legged recruit to the service.

K-9 officer Major is the newest member of the K-9 unit with the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office. He is a silver tipped German Shepard eager to serve.

Officials said Major is a donation from Paul and Joan Mast of Quincy. The Masts picked up the bill for Major as the sheriff’s office needed an addition to their K-9 unit. He has completed his necessary training for duty and already has a couple of arrests under his paws.

“When it comes to Major’s future, I am looking forward to being involved with narcotics detection and deescalating situations where a dog necessarily needs to be present for. The whole name of the game is to resolve conflicts as easily as possible.” said Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Jones.

Major is trained to detect all types of narcotics. Major also helps in tracking down and finding potential suspects.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The YWCA of Quincy hosted its voice for women lip sync battle
YWCA hosts Lip Sync Showdown
The environment he’s referring to was born out of initiatives from lawmakers and the Pritzker...
Pritzker, Durbin welcome new EV charging station manufacturer to Illinois
As the seasonal harvest gradually comes to a close, farmers have some good news to look forward...
Harvest beating expectations
What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do...
Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend