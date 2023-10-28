Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

