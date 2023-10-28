Hospital Report: October 28, 2023
Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
Deaths:
Sharon M. Edgecomb, age 82, of Puyallup, Wash., formerly of Quincy, died on October 23 at her home.
Births:
Todd and Rachel Chapman, of Winchester, Ill., welcomed a girl.
Steven Drebes and Julian DeCamp, of Hull, Ill, welcomed a boy.
Jacob Ruble and Nicole Thomaas, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.
Kutter Willing and Phyllis Marie Young, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.
Matt and Mackenzie Schissel, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.
Andrew and Emma Cottrell, of LaGrange, Mo., welcomed a girl.
Stephen Miller and Heather Miller (Whitley), of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Geoffrey and Michelle Stout, of Golden, Ill., welcomed a girl.
