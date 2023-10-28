Hospital Report: October 28, 2023

Deaths:

Sharon M. Edgecomb, age 82, of Puyallup, Wash., formerly of Quincy, died on October 23 at her home.

Births:

Todd and Rachel Chapman, of Winchester, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Steven Drebes and Julian DeCamp, of Hull, Ill, welcomed a boy.

Jacob Ruble and Nicole Thomaas, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Kutter Willing and Phyllis Marie Young, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Matt and Mackenzie Schissel, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Andrew and Emma Cottrell, of LaGrange, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Stephen Miller and Heather Miller (Whitley), of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Geoffrey and Michelle Stout, of Golden, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.