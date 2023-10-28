Hundreds of youth Trick or Treat in The District

Hundreds of children and families celebrated Halloween in The District.
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of children turned out to Trick or Treat on Saturday in The District.

The District and Quincy Medical Group teamed up to offer the annual tradition.

Organizers said it attracts around 800 children and families each year.

Some local businesses had teal pumpkin stops, which provided non-food items for children with food allergies.

The goal was to provide a safe and healthy way for youth to enjoy Halloween.

“This event was created so the kids can come out in the community,” said Quincy Medical Group Community Engagement Specialist Leah Murfin. “There’s a safe way for them to trick or treat and there’s a lot of different businesses that wanted to partner and join in the district to do this, and just to get the people out in the community and see kind of what the district has to offer.”

The event featured 33 stops this year.

