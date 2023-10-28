YWCA hosts Lip Sync Showdown

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy YWCA hosted A Voice for All Women in Sync Friday night at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

The lip sync show highlighted local women who’s professional and volunteer work supports, embodies and complements the YWCA’s mission of empowering peace, freedom and dignity for all.

The Woman of Achievement Award and Phoenix Award were also presented to local and extraordinary women for their contributions and changes made within the YWCA.

“The important thing is, we are bringing the community together for the empowerment of women, about the mission of our YWCA here in Quincy, which is to help alleviate and eliminate homelessness in the Quincy area. To honor our recipients and have a good time with the people who support us,” said YWCA Quincy Executive Director Ryan Roberts.

The lip sync battle has been an ongoing event with the YWCA for the past 10 years.

WGEM’s own Rajah Maples even volunteered her Friday night to serve as a judge for the event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.