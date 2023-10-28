YWCA hosts Lip Sync Showdown

The YWCA of Quincy hosted its voice for women lip sync battle
The YWCA of Quincy hosted its voice for women lip sync battle(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy YWCA hosted A Voice for All Women in Sync Friday night at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

The lip sync show highlighted local women who’s professional and volunteer work supports, embodies and complements the YWCA’s mission of empowering peace, freedom and dignity for all.

The Woman of Achievement Award and Phoenix Award were also presented to local and extraordinary women for their contributions and changes made within the YWCA.

“The important thing is, we are bringing the community together for the empowerment of women, about the mission of our YWCA here in Quincy, which is to help alleviate and eliminate homelessness in the Quincy area. To honor our recipients and have a good time with the people who support us,” said YWCA Quincy Executive Director Ryan Roberts.

The lip sync battle has been an ongoing event with the YWCA for the past 10 years.

WGEM’s own Rajah Maples even volunteered her Friday night to serve as a judge for the event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Lt. Jennifer Grote, HPD, said they've been in contact with QPD, but nothing has been confirmed...
Vehicle break-ins reported in Quincy, Hannibal PD investigating 15-20 of their own
Tycher Blakely
Canton officials name new police chief
The theater had some major updates recently such as a new roof and foundation stabilization.
Washington Theater renovations continue
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Major is the newest member of the Adams County K-9 unit
Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ready for duty
The environment he’s referring to was born out of initiatives from lawmakers and the Pritzker...
Pritzker, Durbin welcome new EV charging station manufacturer to Illinois
As the seasonal harvest gradually comes to a close, farmers have some good news to look forward...
Harvest beating expectations
What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do...
Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend