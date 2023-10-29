The Blue Devils put on a show for the opening round of the playoffs

QHS defeats West Chicago 44 to 14.
QHS defeats West Chicago 44 to 14.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After eight weeks of learning about trauma management, field diagnosis of medical conditions...
Adams County Ambulance sees eight new hires from first graduating class
What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do...
Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend
Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Berhorst wins Golden Apple
Highland teacher wins Golden Apple Award
Major is the newest member of the Adams County K-9 unit
Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ready for duty

Latest News

The Hawks lose 41 to 34 to Mckendree and are now 5-4 on the season.
QU falls to Mckendree in a close game
QU falls to Mckendree in a close game
The Panthers face Calhoun in round two of the playoffs.
On The Road To Victory: Camp Point moves ahead in the post season
On The Road To Victory: Camp Point moves ahead in the post season
The Raiders defeat Arthur 21 to 14.
Remember The Raiders: QND beats the #1 seed to advance in the post season