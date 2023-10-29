Coats For Kids distributes hundreds of coats

QUINCY (WGEM) - Coats for Kids kicked off its coat giveaway Saturday morning at the Masonic Temple.

The giveaway handed out 291 coats just in time for freezing temperatures.

Chair Laura Keck said the event also handed out hats, gloves and books.

“Nobody wants a child to be outside waiting on the bus without being warm,” she said. “It’s great for the community, because we have community members that donate all the items. Then, other parts of our community that may not have the ability to buy these items can get them for free for their children.”

Left-over coats will be given to “Connect.”

That local organization will distribute the remaining coats to foster families throughout the rest of the year.

