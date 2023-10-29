Coats For Kids distributes hundreds of coats

Saturday morning, Coats For Kids kicked off their coat giveaway at the Masonic Temple.
Saturday morning, Coats For Kids kicked off their coat giveaway at the Masonic Temple.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Coats for Kids kicked off its coat giveaway Saturday morning at the Masonic Temple.

The giveaway handed out 291 coats just in time for freezing temperatures.

Chair Laura Keck said the event also handed out hats, gloves and books.

“Nobody wants a child to be outside waiting on the bus without being warm,” she said. “It’s great for the community, because we have community members that donate all the items. Then, other parts of our community that may not have the ability to buy these items can get them for free for their children.”

Left-over coats will be given to “Connect.”

That local organization will distribute the remaining coats to foster families throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After eight weeks of learning about trauma management, field diagnosis of medical conditions...
Adams County Ambulance sees eight new hires from first graduating class
What has come to be a yearly tradition started as an idea to use Halloween decorations to do...
Fright Night for Honor Flight returns this weekend
Chris and Maddie Swed were announced as the new owners and operators of the soon to be bar and...
Owners announced for Fort Madison Marina bar and grill
Berhorst wins Golden Apple
Highland teacher wins Golden Apple Award
Major is the newest member of the Adams County K-9 unit
Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ready for duty

Latest News

Quincy YMCA hosted the 2023 Community Thank You event. This year's theme was "It Takes a...
Quincy YMCA hosts Community Thank You event
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Washington Theater features cult classic fundraiser
Culver-Stockton students, faculty, and alumni were showing their Wildcat pride loud and proud...
Culver-Stockton College celebrates 2023 Homecoming
Hundreds of children and families celebrated Halloween in The District.
Hundreds of youth Trick or Treat in The District