Culver-Stockton College celebrates 2023 Homecoming

CANTON, Missouri (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College had its 2023 Homecoming parade in Canton Saturday.

That’s where students, the marching band, faculty, and alumni showcased their Wildcat pride.

Alumni from the classes of 1963 and 1973 who appeared in the parade also were inducted into the Top of Hill Society.

Community members gathered to watch the parade before watching the Wildcats football game against William Penn.

