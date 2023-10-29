First Alert for first freeze of the season and the Halloween forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dreary and cold weather will continue into Sunday, and will continue to blow from the north at 10-15 mph. There will be two waves of moisture: the first will be leaving our region around sunrise, and the second will arrive near noon. There’s the potential for enough cold air to infiltrate the Tri-States before the second round of showers leave, which could allow for mixed wintry precipitation to develop in areas west of the Mississippi River.

A few snowflakes may mix in with showers early Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the upper 30s. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Once Sunday’s wet weather exits the region, temperatures will drop below freezing for everyone across the area. In fact, this will be the first time we drop below freezing since early this year. With that said, we are in First Alert for Monday as we’ll wake up to below freezing temperatures to start the new work week.

The central and southern tier of the Tri-States are under a Freeze Warning due to the likelihood of below freezing temperatures. What's important to take away from this, is that everyone will see at or below freezing temperatures early Monday morning. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The National Weather Service also issued a Freeze Warning for most of the region that goes into effect Sunday night at 10 pm and lasts through Monday morning at 10 am. However, everyone will see at or below freezing temperatures, so it’s important to bring in any outdoor plants. Temperatures Sunday night will plunge into the mid and upper 20s, so this will be a killing freeze for most of all outdoor plants and flowers.

High pressure moves in early next week, but temperatures will take their time to warm up. For Monday, most of the region will be stuck in the mid 40s, albeit with a good deal of sunshine.

Mother Nature will pull a trick on Halloween rather than give us a treat. Conditions will stay dry, but winds will pick up and blow out of the northwest as the day progresses. This will keep most of the Tri-States in the upper 30s for daytime highs and wind chills will hover in the 20s for most of the day. Temperatures will be near freezing in time for Trick-or-Treat, but with gusty winds, wind chills may be below 25 degrees. It is very important to make sure your kids are bundled up before heading out for Trick-or-Treat this Halloween.

As the rest of the week unfolds, the region will finally warm back to near average, which this time of year means daytime highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

