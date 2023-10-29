Health officials collect 100 pounds of medication for Drug Take Back Day

Over at the Adams County Health Department volunteers collected 100 pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused pharmaceuticals
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Health officials across the Tri-States came together on Saturday in an effort to combat the drug crisis.

Over at the Adams County Health Department volunteers collected 100 pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused pharmaceuticals

Opioid health education specialist Chattie Miranda said it’s part of the DEA’s drug takeback day with an aim to educate the public on how to safely dispose their medications.

“It’s to give back the medication so that you’re not dumping them into the streams,” Miranda said. “And also not having narcotics opioids out and handing them out to people who are using them and abusing them.”

If you missed out on Saturday, there’s a drop-off at the Quincy Police Department year round that you can dispose your pills, liquid, and syringes.

